Ex-Balch Partner, Coal Exec Ask 11th Circ. To Ax Convictions

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- A coal company executive and a former Balch & Bingham environmental partner told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that their convictions for bribing an Alabama legislator to help dodge Superfund cleanup liability should be reversed because jurors could not have found that they paid the lawmaker for his vote. During oral arguments in Atlanta, attorneys for David Roberson, ex-vice president for government and regulatory affairs at Drummond Co. Inc., and former Balch partner Joel Gilbert told an appellate panel in Atlanta that they paid former Alabama legislator Oliver Robinson for his advice in helping fight against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS