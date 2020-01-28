Avis Rental Fees Suit Should Get Tossed, Fla. Judge Says

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- A consumer's proposed class action against Avis and Ace American Insurance Co. over fees tacked on to optional car rental insurance should be tossed, a Florida federal magistrate judge recommended Tuesday, saying that the companies should not face discovery. Stephen Morgan can't sue Avis Budget Car Rental LLC and Avis Rent a Car System LLC for adding charges to its stated insurance policy rates without first exhausting administrative remedies under Florida’s insurance code, Judge Monte C. Richardson said in his decision. As a result, the claims against Ace should also be dismissed because Morgan was only trying to hold the company...

