Religious Leader, Treasurer Get Prison For Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360, Newark, N.J. (January 28, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday sent the head of a religious group and its main treasurer to prison for using millions in church dollars for the leader’s personal benefit and not reporting that income on his tax returns, marking the end to an inquiry his attorney said had “racial overtones.” With more than 100 congregants inside and outside the federal courthouse in Newark, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini sentenced Jermaine Grant, head of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, to 18 months in prison and treasurer Lincoln Warrington to a year and a day behind bars...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS