Judge Recommends Class Cert. In Hertz Managers' FLSA Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended certifying a class of Hertz Corp. managers in their suit alleging the company willfully misclassified them as exempt employees and failed to pay them overtime compensation under the Fair Labor Standards Act. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mac R. McCoy said the managers should be conditionally certified, provided they amend the notice to potential class members to make it clear that Hertz and its subsidiary DTG Operations Inc., which does business as Dollar Rent A Car, could attempt to recover attorneys’ fees and costs if the plaintiffs lose the suit. The proposed notice includes appropriate notifying...

