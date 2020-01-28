'Close Your Legs' Judge Must Go, NJ Judicial Panel Says

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A special judicial panel found "beyond a reasonable doubt" Tuesday that New Jersey Superior Court Judge John F. Russo should be removed from the bench for asking a rape accuser if she'd tried to close her legs to fend off the alleged attack. The three judges appointed to consider the state Supreme Court's removal bid didn't buy Judge Russo's explanation that he'd only been trying to elicit clearer testimony from the pro se litigant, who came before him four years ago in his Ocean County courtroom to seek a restraining order. The hearing and other incidents sparked ethics charges that landed...

