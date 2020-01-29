Judges Bemoan Categorical Approach In Immigration Case

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit found that a Guatemalan national’s state robbery conviction doesn't trigger deportation, though two panel judges called on the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress to "rescue" them from the categorical approach used to classify crimes. In a concurring opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Susan P. Graber and U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim agreed with the three-judge panel’s ruling Tuesday that Ludwin Israel Lopez-Aguilar’s conviction doesn’t count as an aggravated felony. However, they said that the categorical approach allows migrants convicted of serious crimes to avoid deportation. “We have no discretion in removal cases such as this one to correct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS