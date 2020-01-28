Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How They Won It

Irell & Manella Juggled Two IP Trials To Win Big For USAA

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- By preparing for two trials at once, an Irell & Manella LLP team was able to win back-to-back nine-figure verdicts for the United Services Automobile Association in a pair of patent infringement cases against Wells Fargo over mobile check deposit technology.

In separate suits brought in the patent hotspot Eastern District of Texas, the Southern California-based Irell team and local counsel Parker Bunt & Ainsworth PC convinced juries that banking giant Wells Fargo Bank NA was infringing technology developed by USAA that customers use to deposit checks through their mobile devices.

In November, a jury awarded USAA $200 million, and a...

