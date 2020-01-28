Lawmakers Push For MLB To Keep Minor League Intact

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of more than 60 House lawmakers on Tuesday backed a resolution to urge Major League Baseball to keep the Minor League Baseball system intact amid plans to potentially downsize. The resolution sponsored by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, David McKinley, R-West Virginia, Max Rose, D-New York, and Mike Simpson, R-Indiana, expresses congressional support for the Minor League Baseball system and the 160 communities across the country with teams. MLB is looking to cut 42 minor league teams, or 25% of those affiliated with MLB teams, by pulling player development contracts with MLB as part of renegotiation for a new...

