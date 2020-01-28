Och-Ziff Loses Bid For Details On Investors' Restitution Claim

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Tuesday denied an Och-Ziff Capital Management Group unit's bid for more information about the purported victims of its bribery scheme to control an African mine. After three hours of oral arguments, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom ruled that OZ Africa Management GP LLC had not justified the service of subpoenas on investors in Africo Resources Ltd., who are seeking restitution in relation to Och-Ziff's 2016 settlement of claims that it bribed African judges to stop Africo from regaining control of a disputed Congolese mine. Africo's investors are trying to recover alleged losses under the...

