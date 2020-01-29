DOJ 'Playing Hardball' Over McCabe Probe Records

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge expressed concern over the secrecy surrounding the U.S. Department of Justice’s handling of potential criminal charges against ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, saying Wednesday it was unfair to both the public and McCabe. U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton aired his concerns toward the end of a nearly hourlong hearing during which the senior jurist revealed he would soon grant a watchdog group’s Freedom of Information Act request for certain records from the DOJ regarding McCabe’s abrupt March 2018 termination and the ongoing investigation. Federal prosecutors initially told Judge Walton that the records being sought by Citizens for...

