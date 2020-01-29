LOT Network Booms With Promise Of 'Patent Troll' Protection

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- The LOT Network, the patent-licensing initiative aimed at curbing lawsuits by patent assertion entities, recently added major patent holders like IBM and Toyota, highlighting its rapid growth as companies see the limits the arrangement puts on them as a worthwhile tradeoff for protection from suits. Companies that join LOT, an acronym for License On Transfer, pledge to give all other members an automatic free license to any of their patents that are acquired by "patent trolls." Launched in 2014 with seven companies like Google and Canon that owned around 300,000 patent assets, including applications, LOT now claims 623 members and around 2.3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS