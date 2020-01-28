Insurer In Uphill Fight To Avoid Olympic Sex Assault Coverage

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended nixing an insurer's bid for the court to declare it doesn't have to defend the U.S. Olympic Committee against allegations of sexual abuse by former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen M. Tafoya said the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the USOC, pointing out that despite the fact that the USOC is headquartered in Colorado Springs, it is a federally-chartered entity whose "mission and purpose are not only nationwide, but worldwide." Moreover, Judge Tafoya said, nothing in the law suggests Congress wanted to allow lawsuits against the USOC to proceed...

