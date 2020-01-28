4th Circ. Wonders If 'Rational Basis' Kills Travel Ban Challenge

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel seemed to be leaning heavily Tuesday toward the government's argument that it doesn't matter whether the Trump administration's travel ban was intended to discriminate against Muslims, as long as the decision has national security rationale to back it up. Because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a previous challenge to the ban that the government need only prove that it had a rational basis — even if that rationale wasn't what motivated it — the current challengers are in a pickle. That's the view the three-judge Fourth Circuit panel seemed to express during oral arguments. The challengers, a coalition...

