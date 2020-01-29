UK Watchdog Warns StubHub Legal Action Could Be Coming

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog admonished ticket reseller StubHub on Wednesday to fix some issues on its U.K. website that could lead to problems for consumers — including failing to let them know some tickets wouldn't get them into events — or legal action could result. The Competition and Markets Authority said the warning to StubHub came after "regular monitoring" uncovered the issues, saying it's now concerned that the company is not living up to commitments following an earlier consumer law investigation. On top of failing to adequately warn people that tickets might not get them into events, the authority worries...

