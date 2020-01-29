Ameren Wants 8th Circ. To Unwind $3.6B Emissions Order

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- Ameren Corp. told the Eighth Circuit a lower court wrongly required it to install $3.6 billion worth of emissions controls at a coal-fired power plant based on an improper finding that it should have obtained Clean Air Act permits for major upgrades at the plant. Subsidiary Ameren Missouri said in a brief Tuesday a Missouri district court twisted the Clean Air Act in a way that could cost it billions. It says the lower court wrongly agreed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the CAA required the company to receive permits before performing upgrades at its Rush Island Energy Center. Then...

