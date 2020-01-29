Panel On Missing, Murdered Native Women Gets Top Exec

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- A recently launched presidential task force to address concerns about missing and murdered Native American women and girls met for the first time Wednesday to discuss how it will tackle the crisis in 2020, naming an Office of Tribal Justice attorney as its executive director. Marcia Good, senior counsel to the director of the OTJ since 2013 and formerly an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Montana, was named to serve as the task force's director during a meeting Wednesday attended by officials from the Interior, Justice and Health and Human Services departments. Jean Hovland (from left), of the U.S. Department...

