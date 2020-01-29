3 Firms Steer Stanley's $1.5B Deal For Aerospace Parts Maker

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Stanley Black & Decker on Wednesday said it will acquire aerospace components manufacturer Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing for up to $1.5 billion in cash, in a deal steered by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. The purchase price depends on whether the Boeing 737 MAX is cleared to return to the skies and on The Boeing Co. achieving certain production thresholds, the announcement said. Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC, or CAM, manufactures specialty fasteners and components for the aerospace and defense industries and is a Boeing supplier, according to its website....

