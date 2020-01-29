MoviePass Pulls The Plug, Files Ch. 7 Liquidation

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 11:40 AM EST) -- Movie ticket subscription service MoviePass and its parent company have filed for Chapter 7 in a New York bankruptcy court after its business of offering members multiple trips to the movies for a small monthly fee proved unsustainable. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. — the operator of the Moviefone listing and information service — and subsidiaries MoviePass Inc. and app developer Zone Technologies Inc. filed Chapter 7 petitions Tuesday evening. Launched in 2011, MoviePass offered monthly movie tickets under a number of different subscription plans and prices before settling on a three-tiered system that offered two, three or unlimited movies a...

