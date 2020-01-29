Google Gets PTAB To Review Broadcast Patent

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review the validity of a Virentem Ventures broadcast patent that Google and YouTube stand accused of infringing. The board instituted inter partes review Tuesday, saying the 14 claims challenged by Google are likely invalid as anticipated. Virentem, which does business as Enounce, has sued Google in Delaware federal court, saying video playback features on YouTube infringe that patent and several others. U.S. Patent No. 6,598,228 describes "controlling time-scale modification during multimedia broadcasts." Enounce's website says time-scale modification is a "computationally juicy" way of processing audio signals, involving "ultra-efficient, high-quality, real-time processing."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS