Sens. Roll Out Bill To Keep Most C-Band Revenue For Gov't

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- A bipartisan trio of senators has introduced a bill directing the vast majority of the proceeds from a planned spectrum auction to the government, setting a $6 billion cap for the companies that currently occupy the spectrum section known as the C-Band. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., introduced the Spectrum Management and Reallocation for Taxpayers Act on Tuesday along with Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, earning praise from at least two members of the Federal Communications Commission. The SMART Act would divvy up the auction proceeds to fund rural broadband deployment, next-generation 911 and deficit reduction. The bill provides...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS