Fortress Investment Makes $1.6B Offer For Unizo

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 1:40 PM EST) -- Fortress Investment Group LLC has increased its bid for Unizo to roughly $1.6 billion, Unizo said Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of competing proposals for the Tokyo-based real estate company. The updated bid sees SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Fortress offering to buy Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. for ¥5,200 Japanese yen ($47.60) per share, according to a statement from Unizo. Based on the offer price and the amount of outstanding shares of Unizo, the proposal is valued at about $1.63 billion. The offer is being made through a Fortress affiliate known as Sapporo GK. Sapporo's previous offer was valued at ¥4,100...

