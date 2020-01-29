NJ Justices Throw Out 'Unsound' Ethics Rules For Atty Fees

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday upended new ethics rules from an appellate panel with respect to attorney fees in discrimination and related cases, saying they could have “far-reaching and negative effects” on lawyers and their clients. The justices reined in those “ethical pronouncements” from the panel's 2018 published decision affirming a trial court’s orders declaring Brian M. Cige’s agreement with Lisa Balducci unenforceable. The Supreme Court said a new ad hoc committee of judges and attorneys will be created to address such issues and make recommendations to the court. “Some of those pronouncements appear too broad and some unsound,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS