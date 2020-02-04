Alston & Bird Adds Antitrust Pro From Baker Botts

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP is continuing its hiring spree in San Francisco, adding a trial attorney from Baker Botts LLP who has spent more than 20 years representing clients in high-profile antitrust and commercial litigation. Litigation veteran Stuart Plunkett, one of the founding partners at Baker Botts' San Francisco office as well as its hiring partner, was brought on board last month, according to a Jan. 27 Alston & Bird news release. He represents companies and individuals in complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts nationwide, Alston & Bird said. Plunkett, the president of the Bar Association of San Francisco, has served...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS