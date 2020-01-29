Justices Told Fed. Circ. Flouted Alice In $24M Cisco IP Row

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Cisco on Wednesday pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a $24 million patent infringement verdict against it, maintaining that the disputed patents are clearly invalid under the high court’s Alice test for covering the abstract idea of collecting information. In its second brief following a November petition, Cisco urged the justices to take on its appeal of a split Federal Circuit decision last March that affirmed two of SRI International Inc.’s cybersecurity patents under Alice, hitting back at SRI’s brief this month arguing that the high court should deny the petition because Cisco was presenting an entirely different issue than the...

