Some Immigrant Investors May See Faster EB-5 Approvals

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- Investors from countries that send relatively fewer foreign investors to the U.S. may see faster visa approvals under U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' new method of processing EB-5 requests. USCIS said on Wednesday that the agency will begin prioritizing EB-5 visa petitions, known as the I-526 petition, by investors from countries that aren't plagued by lengthy backlogs, rather than tackling the petitions on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the U.S. Department of State's most recent visa bulletin, which USCIS will use to evaluate visa availability, investors from India, China and Vietnam are currently facing backlogs. Mark Koumans, deputy director of...

