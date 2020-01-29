Black Knight Says Antitrust Suit Is Based On 'Lawful Conduct'

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Black Knight Inc., a mortgage servicing software provider, reinforced its move to dismiss an antitrust suit brought by PennyMac Loan Services, telling a California federal judge that “lawful conduct cannot be the basis for an antitrust claim.” The company also defended its motion to move the entire case to Florida district court, outlining that a master agreement between a Black Knight subsidiary and PennyMac requires the case be litigated in Florida. The briefs were filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. PennyMac sued Black Knight on Nov. 6, accusing the company of stifling competition in the...

