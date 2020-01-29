Expanded Tribal Solar Project Stalled Pending Enviro Review

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A proposal to more than double a 200-megawatt solar energy project that was slated to be built on Nevada tribal land near Las Vegas has been stalled for an additional environmental review, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The agency says that the proposal to expand the facility — named the Arrow Canyon Solar Project and slated to built some 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas — can't be given the green light until another environmental impact statement is completed, according to a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday. The original project was approved in 2014 under the Obama administration and was slated to take up 850...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS