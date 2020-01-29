Ex-Flight Attendants Say Air In Boeing's Cabins Is Toxic

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. has known for decades that the air in most of its planes can get contaminated and severely injure passengers but has failed to substantively research or address the issue, three former flight attendants claimed in Illinois state court Tuesday. Cynthia Milton, Demitrios Mavrogiorgos-Spencer and Amanda Calvert say Boeing fills most of its commercial jet cabins with air that passes through the aircrafts' engines before it reaches onboard passengers for breathing. The aerospace giant has known since the 1950s that that process can contaminate the air with harmful toxins that can cause severe long-term damage, but it has consistently...

