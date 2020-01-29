Fed. Circ. Revives Galderma Patents Challenged By Teva

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge was wrong to combine pieces of prior art when finding that claims of three patents covering Galderma's rosacea cream Soolantra were invalid as anticipated, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday as it revived infringement litigation against Teva. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews "conflate[d]" two patenting requirements when holding that the claims were invalid as anticipated, and now Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has brought those same mistakes into its appeal, the Federal Circuit said. Namely, Judge Andrews had said a piece of prior art called McDaniel made the patent claims anticipated because it was enabled by another piece...

