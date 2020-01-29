Ad Industry Urges Calif. AG To Delay CCPA Enforcement

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Five top advertising trade associations want California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to delay enforcement of the state’s consumer privacy law so that thousands of covered companies have enough time to review and comply with it. The associations told the attorney general in a letter Wednesday that they support the goals of the California Consumer Privacy Act, but don’t want to be hit with violations before they’ve had a chance to understand what’s required of the law. They’re asking for a six-month delay. The trade groups said that because there are still final regulations that haven’t been announced, their members are unclear...

