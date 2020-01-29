Ill. Miners Tell High Court WARN Act Needs Uniformity

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Illinois coal miners who say they didn't get proper notice about layoffs is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case, saying circuit courts have taken inconsistent approaches to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Intervention is needed to “restore uniformity to federal labor law,” named plaintiff Carl Leeper argued in a brief. Leeper says the Second, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth circuits have all interpreted the WARN Act differently, creating “different standards based solely on geography, making compliance with the WARN Act difficult and uncertain for multi-state employers.” Leeper is challenging the Seventh Circuit’s September decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS