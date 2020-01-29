Cremation Is Not Spoliation, Md. Court Says In Med Mal Case

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Maryland appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a $1.35 million jury verdict in a suit accusing health care providers of causing a patient's death, rejecting their argument that the patient's mother destroyed evidence by cremating her son's body after a private autopsy. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel unanimously upheld the verdict of a suit accusing Dr. Sarabjit S. Anand and Washington Adventist Hospital of providing negligent post-operative care to patient James Thomas Mattingly Jr. and causing his 2014 death five days after colon surgery. The wrongful death suit brought by the patient's mother, Susan Mattingly,...

