Air Force Faces $34M Suit Over Missing Data In Tanker Project

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Colorado-based aviation company has sued the U.S. Air Force for $33.8 million in damages, alleging it wasn't given necessary data promised to it under a contract to develop a training system for the KC-46 Pegasus tanker. FlightSafety Services Corp., which was awarded a contract in 2013 to develop a KC-46 aircrew training system, told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Tuesday that the Air Force's failure to provide the design data has affected its performance and saddled it with increased costs. The Air Force has refused to make an equitable adjustment to the contract price or delivery schedule, even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS