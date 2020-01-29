GAO Says DHA's Talks With $25M Deal Bidders Were Fair

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a small business' protest over a $24.9 million Defense Health Agency information technology contract, saying it was fair for the DHA to conduct discussions with bidders even if that company couldn't improve on its original bid. While Aderas Inc. believed that its quote couldn't have been improved after initial submission, and that further discussions with bidders after initial bidding gave an unfair advantage to lower-priced proposals such as the revised bid from contract awardee Concept Plus LLC, that doesn't mean the agency acted unreasonably, the GAO ruled. "It defies logic that an agency would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS