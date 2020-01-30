Bumble Bee's PE Owners Freed From Tuna Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Two linked private equity funds that own canned tuna manufacturer Bumble Bee Foods LLC have won their bid to exit a protracted case over tuna price-fixing claims, as a California federal judge said snippets of evidence the buyers put forward against the funds weren't solid enough. British private equity fund manager Lion Capital LLP and Cayman Islands holding company Big Catch Cayman LP were roped into the sprawling multidistrict litigation three years ago, although they've consistently maintained that their investment in Bumble Bee doesn't make them liable for any price collusion the seafood manufacturer might've engaged in. And U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS