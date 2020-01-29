Fund Manager Accused Of $17M Stock Scam Mulls Guilty Plea

Law360, New York (January 29, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Florida fund manager who fled to Canada after the feds accused him of using his Elm Tree Investment Advisors firm to conduct a $17 million stock fraud is weighing a guilty plea, having been extradited to New York and detained, a Manhattan federal judge heard Wednesday. Fred Elm, 50, of Hollywood, Florida, had been set to enter a guilty plea more than two years ago, in June 2017, but left the country, a prosecutor told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos. Elm was recently returned to New York and was detained at a Jan. 16 hearing before a magistrate judge....

