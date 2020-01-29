Jury Told Avenatti Is 'Brash' But Didn't Extort Nike

Law360, New York (January 29, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- An attorney for Michael Avenatti told a New York federal jury Wednesday that while the celebrity attorney is a "brash, aggressive" advocate, he didn't commit extortion by asking Nike for millions of dollars to settle claims stemming from alleged corruption in youth basketball and to pay him to investigate the company. A jury of six men and six women in Manhattan heard opening statements from attorneys for Avenatti and the government in the trial over allegations that Avenatti tried to extort the sportswear giant for millions of dollars by threatening to go public about illicit payments to young athletes and defrauding his client...

