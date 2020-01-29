CIT Orders Commerce To Redo Chinese Steel Rod Duty Ratios

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has partially remanded the Commerce Department’s anti-dumping duties for three Chinese steel rod exporters, concluding that Commerce must reevaluate adjusting Thailand pricing data to properly calculate the financial ratios it uses to determine the tariffs. Judge Claire R. Kelly said in a Wednesday opinion that the U.S. Department of Commerce appropriately chose to use production prices from Thailand, instead of Ukraine, to calculate its anti-dumping duties for Chinese exporters Jiaxing Brother Fastener Co. Ltd., IFI & Morgan Ltd. and RMB Fasteners Ltd., but may have crunched the numbers wrong and doubled labor costs for the companies...

