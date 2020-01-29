FCC Says Lifeline Abuse Likely Goes Beyond Sprint

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has reason to believe abuses in the Lifeline low-income internet and phone subsidy program go far beyond alleged misuse by Sprint, the agency said in an advisory Tuesday. The FCC's Office of Inspector General said it "is currently investigating" other program participants "regarding significant potential violations of the Lifeline usage rule," which mandates that carriers may only claim subsidies for consumer accounts used in the last month. "As a result, OIG suspects noncompliance with the usage rule by both large and small carriers may be more widespread," the watchdog said. In September, the FCC said it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS