DOI Emails Show Political Sway In Nooksack Row, Court Told

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Former Nooksack tribal council candidates have told a Washington federal judge that the U.S. Department of the Interior improperly withheld emails between a DOI lawyer and a D.C. lobbyist that showed “improper political influence” on a decision to recognize a disputed group of Nooksack leaders. Robert Doucette and the other ex-candidates asked U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on Wednesday to issue an order indicating that he would allow them to add two new claims to their suit. The case was originally filed to challenge the DOI’s allegedly improper handling of a December 2017 Nooksack tribal council election the plaintiffs say...

