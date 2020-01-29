LendingClub Again Seeks End To Investors' FTC Claims

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- LendingClub on Tuesday sought dismissal of a proposed consolidated securities class action against it, claiming the allegations failed to show the company lied or knowingly did anything wrong in connection with its disclosures regarding federal scrutiny it was earlier subject to. The peer-to-peer loan company submitted a request for U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman to end the shareholder accusations on Jan. 28, pointing to the California federal court's earlier finding that the company hadn't lied to investors when it stated publicly that the Federal Trade Commission was investigating the company. In the latest version of the investors' complaint — which, the...

