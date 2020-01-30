Canada Panel Urges Tax, Content Rules For Streaming Cos.

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Foreign streaming-media providers such as Netflix, Amazon.com and Apple Inc. should pay sales tax in Canada for content that reaches domestic audiences, a government advisory board has recommended. Because Canadian content providers already pay national sales tax, applying it on foreign rivals would create parity and improve fairness, according to a final report issued Wednesday by the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel. The six-member panel also said non-Canadian — mostly U.S.-based — players should be made to adhere to the same requirements for supporting domestically produced content. “Our recommendations for reform are practical and actionable, providing the legislative powers and...

