Deceased NFL Player's Ex-Spouse Owes IRS, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- The former wife of a late NFL quarterback owes the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid tax obligations, the Third Circuit said Wednesday, ruling that the IRS was not too late in pursuing the taxes. Jennifer Komlo, ex-wife of the late Jeffrey Komlo, owes the IRS approximately $46,000, the court said, given that her request for an administrative hearing extended the 10-year window for the agency to collect her debt from 1998. "Komlo argues there was at least a material factual dispute over the suit’s timeliness that should have precluded summary judgment," the court said. "We disagree." The dispute over the 1998 assessment...

