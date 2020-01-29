Juno Ch. 11 Plan 'Puzzle' Is Missing Pieces, US Trustee Says

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office Wednesday blasted ride-hailing service Juno USA's proposed Chapter 11 plan as unconfirmable and incomplete, telling the Delaware bankruptcy court that it raises more questions than it answers. U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said the disclosure statement gives Juno's unsecured creditors no information about what their recovery could be and presents a plan that could keep the company in the same hands, and most of its creditors would not be allowed to vote on it. "Juno's disclosure statement is a puzzle with pieces missing, not the full picture creditors need to determine whether to accept the plan," he said....

