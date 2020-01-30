Tribe Hits U.S. Bank With $50M Investment Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe has sued U.S. Bank in New York state court, claiming the bank stole $50 million in its role as the trustee of investments that it sold to the tribe but then terminated, bought again at a low price and resold at a profit. The Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians of Utah told the court Tuesday in its breach of contract suit that a group of limited liability companies affiliated with the federally recognized tribe had invested in securities that U.S. Bank N.A. created after establishing trusts with pooled mortgages secured by residential real estate. But U.S....

