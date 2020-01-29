J&J, Retailers Hit With Prop 65 Suit Over Talc

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson Co., Bausch Health Co., Target, Walgreen Co. and a slew of other companies have been hit with a suit alleging they're violating a controversial California law by not including labels on talcum products warning consumers those products can cause cancer. In a lengthy complaint filed Wednesday, Golden State resident Jan Graham said some of the largest chemical and pharmaceutical companies in the country, as well as some of the nation's largest pharmacy and retail chains, are in clear violation of a California law known as Proposition 65. Among other things, that statute requires businesses of all kinds to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS