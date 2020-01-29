Tivity Investors Win Class Cert. In Tenn. Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday certified a class of about 331 institutions and investors that own Tivity Health stock in a suit accusing the fitness and wellness program provider of deceiving investors about United HealthCare Inc. creating a competing senior-focused fitness program. U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. certified a class consisting of all those who purchased or acquired Tivity stock between March 6, 2017, and Nov. 6, 2017, and appointed lead plaintiff Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System as the class representative, according to Wednesday’s order. The judge also appointed Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC as class...

