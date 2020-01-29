Space Telescope Unlikely To Meet New Deadline, GAO Says

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- NASA's much-delayed and over-budget James Webb Space Telescope is unlikely to meet its March 2021 launch date, a congressional watchdog said in a new report. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report out Tuesday that there is only a 12% chance that the observatory, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, will be ready by the planned launch date, citing technical issues. According to the watchdog, costs for JWST have already grown by 95% and the launch date has been delayed more than 6 years. "Though the JWST project has made significant progress since our last report in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS