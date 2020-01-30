9th Circ. Scolds Gov't In Student's Human Trafficking Case

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has determined that the U.S. Department of State abused its decision-making powers by not reviewing two conflicting agency investigations before sanctioning a foreign student exchange program for its alleged involvement in human trafficking. The State Department was wrong to side with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's determination that ASSE International Inc. put Japanese native Noriko Amari at risk for human trafficking without accounting for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security's six-month investigation that found the student had fraudulently obtained a visa reserved for trafficking victims, the panel said in a Wednesday opinion. The circuit court opinion reverses a...

