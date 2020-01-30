Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trading Card Co. Sues Rival Over Michael Jordan Cards

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- Sports trading card company Upper Deck is suing rival Panini America Inc. for releasing cards that feature Michael Jordan in the background, claiming Panini’s "nefarious misconduct" blatantly violates Jordan’s trademarks and Upper Deck’s exclusive licensing deal with the basketball superstar.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court, Upper Deck said it has held exclusive rights to portray Michael Jordan in sports trading cards for decades, including his trademarked name and Chicago Bulls jersey number 23.

Over the past few years, however, Upper Deck said Panini has tried to skirt that exclusive contract by releasing cards for former Bulls teammates with Jordan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®